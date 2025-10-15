ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Stren & Blan Partners Quarterly IP Newsletter (July-September 2025)

The third quarter of 2025 saw notable developments across Nigeria's intellectual property (IP) and regulatory space.
The Trademarks Registry introduced manual protocols to address ongoing challenges with its online filing system, while the Patents and Trademarks Registries engaged stakeholders in feedback sessions aimed at improving service delivery.

Also, NAFDAC issued multiple counterfeit product alerts and advanced regional cooperation on medicines regulation, and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) intensified anti-piracy raids while emphasizing protection of Nigeria's digital infrastructure.

Internationally, WIPO continued its focus on alternative dispute resolution and youth-driven innovation in Nigeria, while ARIPO, OAPI, and other African jurisdictions implemented new systems and treaty frameworks to strengthen IP governance.

In this Quarterly IP Newsletter, we delve into the practical implications of these regulatory updates, enforcement actions, and regional reforms, and highlight what they mean for businesses and rights holders operating in Nigeria and across Africa.

