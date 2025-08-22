ARIPO And BRELA Hold IP Asset Management Workshop For Tanzanian SME's

ARIPO and the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA) of Tanzania recently held a workshop on intellectual property asset management for Tanzanian small and medium enterprises in Dar es Salaam.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Godfrey Simango Nyaisa, CEO of BRELA, welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude for ARIPO's ongoing support in strengthening IP systems in Tanzania.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Bemanya Twebaze, the Director General of ARIPO, Dr. Outule Rapuleng said "From ARIPO's perspective, we are committed to working with our partners to build awareness and capacity through programs that help SMEs identify, protect, and commercialize their IP assets. A 2019 study showed that SMEs with registered IP rights earned 50% more income than those without. IP is not just a legal right, it is an economic asset and a competitive advantage. As we support both creativity and commercialization, we must remember that the impact of IP extends far beyond the SME itself. It fuels broader socioeconomic development."

