New Trade Mark Recordation Rules For Imports Into Mainland Tanzania

Starting 1 December 2025, anyone bringing goods into Tanzania (mainland) will need to record all related trade marks with the Fair Competition Commission ("FCC"). Whether a trade mark is registered in Tanzania or somewhere else, it has to be recorded with the Chief Inspector of Merchandise Marks before goods can enter the country. If not, goods bearing the trade mark could be stopped at the border, seized, or fines and other penalties will apply.

The Chief Inspector will have the power to check and enforce these rules at the border in an effort to keep out counterfeit and infringing products. To record a trade mark, a written application needs to be sent to the Chief Inspector with the following details:

Trade mark owner's name, address, and contact information

The nationality or incorporation details of the trade mark owner (or partners/association, if relevant)

Where the goods are made

A sample or clear digital photos of the trade marked goods

Details of any authorised licensees using the trade mark

Information about any parent, subsidiary, or affiliated companies using the trade mark abroad

A certified copy of the current trade mark registration

Proof that the required application fees have been paid (charged per class of goods)

Once approved, a recordation will be valid for one year and must be renewed every year. If a trade mark registration is cancelled, revoked, or not renewed, the recordation will be cancelled automatically.

This new system is a significant change for how trade marks and imports are handled in Tanzania. All trade mark owners, importers and distributors should therefore start preparing by identifying all trade marks linked to their imported goods and gathering the necessary paperwork to meet the new requirements before the 1 December 2025 deadline.

