The AI Trade Secret Tug-of-war

Trade secrets are often the most valuable form of intellectual property in the technology sector, and the latest dispute between xAI and OpenAI shows just how high the stakes can be.

Some background

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, has accused former engineer Xuechen Li of copying and uploading the entire source code of its chatbot Grok to OpenAI servers shortly before resigning and joining OpenAI. At the same time, he allegedly sold USD7 million worth of xAI stock.

According to the lawsuit filed in California, Li admitted to taking code during an internal investigation, and forensic analysis later uncovered more confidential files on his personal devices. A federal judge has now issued a temporary restraining order preventing Li from working on or even discussing generative AI with OpenAI until further hearings take place.

The dispute

This case highlights the tension at the intersection of innovation, competition and employee mobility. In fast-moving sectors like AI, the difference between market leadership and obsolescence can rest on a single algorithm. If those trade secrets are leaked, their value disappears instantly, unlike patents, which can still be enforced once published.

Why it matters

For companies building AI models and other cutting-edge technologies, the dispute underlines the importance of:

Access control: ensuring not all employees have broad rights to core codebases

Data governance: limiting the spread of confidential files across Slack, Notion, Google Drive, or personal devices

Trade secret strategies: treating critical know-how as tightly as a "national security asset" rather than an internal group project

The conclusion

The xAI vs. OpenAI matter is still unfolding, but it sends a clear signal: trade secrets will be a defining battleground of the AI era. Protecting them effectively may determine which companies survive , and which lose their competitive edge overnight.

