Nigeria Joins The UPOV PRISMA Online Filing Platform

Nigeria has officially joined the UPOV PRISMA online filing platform for all crops and species.

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Nigeria has officially joined the UPOV PRISMA online filing platform for all crops and species. UPOV PRISMA is a tailor-made online tool designed to facilitate the filing of plant variety protection and national listing applications worldwide. This recent development enables breeders in Africa's most populous country and one of its largest economies to submit plant variety protection applications digitally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.