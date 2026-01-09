Stren & Blan Partners Quarterly IP Newsletter - Q4, 2025

ARTICLE
On 23 October 2025, Stren & Blan Partners in collaboration with the Anticounterfeiting Committee of the InternationalTrade Mark Association (INTA), held an anti-counterfeiting training themed Building Capacity for Enforcement Officers.

Representatives from several regulatory agencies were in attendance, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The session was designed to deepen enforcement officers' understanding of current trends in counterfeiting, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and support the effective enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights. Participants also contributed to robust discussions on innovative, technology-driven strategies that can be adopted by stakeholders to enhance IP enforcement.

