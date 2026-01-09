Stren & Blan Partners Quarterly IP Newsletter - Q4, 2025

- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Consumer Protection, Insurance, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
On 23 October 2025, Stren & Blan Partners in collaboration with the Anticounterfeiting Committee of the InternationalTrade Mark Association (INTA), held an anti-counterfeiting training themed Building Capacity for Enforcement Officers.
Representatives from several regulatory agencies were in attendance, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The session was designed to deepen enforcement officers' understanding of current trends in counterfeiting, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and support the effective enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights. Participants also contributed to robust discussions on innovative, technology-driven strategies that can be adopted by stakeholders to enhance IP enforcement.
Open PDF to continue reading >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.