Policy Overhaul: FEC Approves Reforms To Catalyse Intellectual Property, Digital Trade, And Service Exports

In a decisive move to reposition Nigeria for the modern global economy, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting on 6 November 2025, approved a comprehensive...

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources and Consumer Protection topic(s)

In a decisive move to reposition Nigeria for the modern global economy, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting on 6 November 2025, approved a comprehensive set of policy reforms aimed at strengthening intellectual property (IP) rights, accelerating digital cross-border trade, and removing barriers for Nigerian service exporters.

The approved policies include:

National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) Ratification of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade Establishment of a National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports Implementation of the Product Authentication and Tracking System (PATS)

These reforms signal a strategic shift from a commodity dependent export model toward an economy driven by knowledge, human capital, and innovation. The policies, presented by a consortium of ministries, target three interconnected pillars: IP rights, digital trade, and service exports.

Strengthening the Intellectual Property Framework

Recognising that weak IP rights stifle innovation and deter investment, the Council approved NIPPS—a unified national framework developed in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Key reforms include:

Consolidation of legislation into a standalone enforcement law to strengthen regulatory and law enforcement capacity against counterfeiting and digital piracy. Development of new laws for trade secrets, databases, integrated circuits, geographical indications, utility models, and petty patents. Digitisation and automation of patent and trademark registration to reduce processing times from months to weeks. Review of copyright and patent laws to align with international best practices and better protect digital creative works and technological inventions.

The goal is to create an environment where Nigerian innovators, artists, and researchers are confident their creations are protected, encouraging research and development and attracting technology driven foreign investment.

Accelerating Digital Cross-Border Trade

To leverage Nigeria's thriving digital sector, FEC ratified the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, which establishes harmonised rules and standards to enable Africa's digital transformation. Measures include:

Creating a secure framework for international data transfers while protecting privacy. Promoting interoperable digital payment systems and stronger consumer protection for cross border e-commerce. Streamlining customs and postal procedures to reduce delays and costs for global shipments. Investing in digital skills, innovation, and infrastructure to position Nigeria as a hub for regional and global digital trade.

Removing Barriers for Nigerian Service Exporters

FEC also approved the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports, targeting sectors where Nigeria has competitive advantages such as fintech, entertainment, consulting, edtech, and healthcare. This policy aims to:

Facilitate international agreements for mutual recognition of professional qualifications. Ensure ethical standards, fair wages, and labour protections for Nigerians working remotely for global companies. Expand international opportunities for freelancers and tech professionals.

The policy aims to increase the value and volume of service exports while creating high-quality jobs.

Conclusion

These reforms are interconnected in that stronger IP protection will drive innovation, innovation will be commercialised through efficient digital trade channels, and these activities will expand Nigeria's service export sector. Collectively, they aim to deliver sustainable, inclusive economic growth, strengthen Nigeria's digital economy, and integrate the country into global digital markets.

FEC has directed relevant ministries and agencies to begin immediate implementation and report on key performance indicators, including patent filings, digital export volumes, and service export revenue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.