Nigerian Copyright Commission Suspends Several Domain Names Accused Of Piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission recently took steps to suspend a number of (dot)ng domains suspected of piracy. The Commission who earlier this year also shut down the domain MovieBox.ng, that was responsible for streaming pirated films, music, and live sports, has again proved its commitment to the protection of Copyright protection works in Nigeria.

The Commission is tasked with and authorised, in terms of the Copyright Act 2022, to investigate and stop the infringement of copyright protected works on streaming services and digital distribution channels (amongst other tasks).

Together with the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the organisation responsible for managing (dot)ng domains, the Commission suspended 7 domain names that were found to be unlawfully distributing copyright protected music and audio visual works belonging to Nigerian and foreign rights holders.

The Commission's Special Taskforce against Online Piracy (STOP) found that the suspended websites engaged in blatant copyright infringement by illegally sharing unlicensed copyright protected works. The Special Task Force stated specifically that the suspended websites robbed investors and producers of money, and damaged respectable online platforms.

The Commission recently stated that Nigeria loses billions of naira annually to piracy. The swift action by the Commission is therefore a necessary and welcomed step in reinforcing its commitment to the suspension of any (dot)ng domain found to be unlawfully distributing copyright protected work, and to prevent further economic loss.

Importantly for rights holders, although copyright in a work subsists automatically when an original work is created, the registration of the work with the Copyright Commission is useful evidence that the work is protected. The registration of copyright protected works can be obtained directly from the Commission at http://www.eregistration.copyright.gov.ng/ncc/about

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.