Update On Intellectual Property Fee Revisions And Legislative Developments

Somalia has announced a revision of the official fees for intellectual property matters, effective 1 October 2025. The changes include a reduction in the trade mark filing fee and the introduction of fees for oppositions, patents, industrial designs and recordal matters such as the transfer or assignment of intellectual property rights . A compulsory printing fee will also apply to all certificates.

These administrative adjustments come against the backdrop of broader legislative reform. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with support from the World Bank, is currently developing comprehensive intellectual property legislation. Although the draft legislation has not yet been circulated for public review, it is currently undergoing expert analysis ahead of an anticipated stakeholder consultation process. Once finalised, the draft will be presented to Parliament for consideration and eventual presidential assent.

In the interim, the Ministry is developing a procedural decree intended to provide a framework for all IP filings, including patents. This decree primarily serves to formalise filing processes, establish administrative procedures, and provide much-needed certainty during the transition period. Based on engagements with Ministry officials, the decree is in its final stages of approval and is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Importantly, Ministry officials have confirmed that the forthcoming legislation will include transitional provisions recognising and preserving the validity of trade marks filed and registered from 2019 onwards. This ensures that rights secured under the current hybrid system will be maintained under the new statutory framework.

