Zanzibar IP Office Announces Increased Fees

The Zanzibar Industrial Property Office (ZIPO) has officially announced increased fees affecting various intellectual property matters, including trade marks and patents. These revisions were published under the Zanzibar Business and Property Registration Agency (Fees and Charges) Regulations, per Government Gazette Vol. CXXXIV No. 7369 dated 18 July 2025.

The revised fees, which represent a substantial increase, will take effect from 11 August 2025 and will apply to both new and pending applications. Notably, the updated fees will apply retrospectively to pending applications where official fees remain outstanding as of the effective date.

In addition to the fee increases, the Regulations introduce fees for specific actions during examination and in respect of opposition hearings.

