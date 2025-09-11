Increased Official Fees For IP Services In Zanzibar

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

The Zanzibar Industrial Property Office (ZIPO) has implemented a significant increase in official fees for intellectual property services, effective August 11, 2025. The changes, published in the Government Gazette Vol. CXXXIV No. 7369 on July 18, 2025, falls under the Zanzibar Business and Property Registration Agency (Fees) regulations.

The new fees apply to both new and pending applications, including those with outstanding official charges. They also introduce additional costs for items such as association requests and opposition hearings. As the transition period has passed, all instructions submitted from August 8, 2025 onward - covering filings, renewals, or recordals - are now subject to the revised fee structure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.