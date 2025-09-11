The Unsung Innovators That The World Missed

In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced automotive technologies, it's easy to assume that the ideas driving innovation are born in the tech corridors...

Yet occasionally, a story emerges that challenges this assumption and forces us to reconsider where genius truly resides. One such story begins in Angola, back in 2007.

That year, a 22-year-old student named Frederico Thoth Jorge de Miranda filed a US patent for a vehicle safety system that anticipated what has since become standard in modern transport technologies.

Before Tesla and Uber's inventions

His invention proposed a camera-based system to record video before, during, and after a vehicle was in motion, intended to prevent theft, enhance passenger safety, and provide real-time footage in case of incidents.

At the time, Tesla hadn't launched Autopilot. Uber's in-car surveillance tools were non-existent. The use of AI in mobility was still speculative. And yet, Miranda had already envisioned the future from the lived experience of navigating urban traffic in Angola.

His patent application ( US11/710166 ) was never granted—not due to lack of innovation, but because of procedural technicalities. Still, the application remains a matter of public record, serving as undeniable proof of African ingenuity that arrived well before its time.

Wind turbines and hybrid engines

Across Africa, inventive minds regularly develop bold, practical solutions to real-world problems, solutions that often go unnoticed, unsupported, and unfunded.

Take William Kamkwamba, the Malawian teenager who built a wind turbine from scrap parts to power his family's home. Or Samson Oghenevwakpo in Nigeria, who created a functional hybrid engine that drew international attention but failed to secure local investment.

What connects these stories is not just brilliance—it's context. These innovations weren't born out of academic privilege or elite funding; they were responses to urgent needs.

Miranda's camera system was not just a technical prototype; it was a tool designed for the daily risks of African roads. His patent represented a different path for Angola—it hinted at what could be possible if innovation were more cultivated, protected, and celebrated on African terms.

In a rare interview in 2024, Miranda reflected: “I wasn't trying to be ahead of anything. I saw a risk, so I designed a tool. I never expected the world to move in that direction without me.”

More than a missed opportunity

Sadly, in 2025, not much has changed. Africa still lacks the robust infrastructure and investment networks needed to support deep tech, engineering, and scientific research. Too often, ideas with global relevance are overlooked locally, only to reappear years later, implemented elsewhere, divorced from their original creators.

However, as international investors and research institutions begin to prioritise diversity and geographic inclusion, it's time to look beyond fintech and creative industries and invest seriously in African science, design, and engineering.

Because the next breakthrough might already exist—in a dusty notebook in Luanda or Lagos—waiting for someone to believe in it. Frederico Miranda's story is more than a missed opportunity. It's a compelling reminder of why intellectual property (IP) protection is not a luxury, but a necessity, especially for innovators from underrepresented regions.

When ideas are not secured through formal rights like patents, trademarks, or industrial designs, they risk being lost, overlooked, or exploited by others. IP rights offer inventors legal recognition, commercial leverage, and a pathway to scale their innovations. This often makes the difference between a forgotten idea and a transformative global solution.

For African innovators—and for the ecosystems that surround them—the lesson is clear: protecting innovation is just as important as creating it. Stronger IP awareness, infrastructure, and support can help ensure that the next great idea doesn't just emerge in Africa, but it thrives there.

This is a co-published article, originally published on WIPR.

