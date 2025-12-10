GoDaddy vs Express Mobile: A Pricey Website Builder Battle

While most people know GoDaddy as the go-to platform for buying domain names or creating a quick website, behind the scenes there's a major Intellectual Property fight playing out and it is a big one.

Some background

Express Mobile is a US company founded by former IBM engineer Steven Rempell. Years ago, he developed technology that helps users build websites and mobile applications more easily - and patented it. Patents give businesses the exclusive right to their inventive ideas, preventing competitors from copying technology that took years (and millions) to create.

Why patent protection matters

Companies often invest heavily in R&D to stay competitive. When those ideas are protected with patents, they become valuable commercial assets. A registered patent can be licensed for royalties, enforced against infringement, or used to secure investor confidence. If someone else starts using the same invention without permission? That's where things get interesting...

The dispute

Express Mobile sued GoDaddy in 2019, alleging its website-building tools made use of patented technology without authorisation. GoDaddy pushed back - arguing that the patents were invalid and denying it infringed any rights. But a US federal jury in Delaware has now ruled in favour of Express Mobile, awarding USD170 million in damages for infringement of two patents. GoDaddy has stated it disagrees with the verdict and will "vigorously fight it" on appeal. And this is not the first time Express Mobile has taken on big tech - it previously won a verdict against Shopify (though that one was later overturned).

IP insight

This case shows how valuable patents can be when enforced and how costly it can become when infringement is proven. Website-building tools may seem simple on the surface, but they are powered by sophisticated innovation worth protecting.

The conclusion

The verdict reinforces the commercial weight patents can carry in the digital age. As long as Express Mobile's patents remain valid and enforceable, continued use of similar technology without a licence could mean ongoing infringement - and even more financial consequences.

Tech battles like these are a reminder:

- If a business is using technology that wasn't developed in-house, it must ensure rights are properly cleared.

- If you develop new technology, protecting it early could pay off significantly later.

Things are heating up... and this is another exciting IP case to watch!

