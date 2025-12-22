ARTICLE
22 December 2025

Gabon Takes Important Steps To Obtain Global Recognition For Its Mbigou Stone As A Geographical Indication

The Gabonese Office of Industrial Property (Ogapi) welcomed the decision by the National Committee for Geographical Indications (CNIG)...
The Gabonese Office of Industrial Property (Ogapi) welcomed the decision by the National Committee for Geographical Indications (CNIG) to validate the official recognition of Mbigou stone as a product with a geographical indication (GI). This step marks the last phase before the official registration of the Mbigou stone as a GI. Once successful Mbigou stone will become the first African handicraft product to benefit from such recognition.

WIPO defines a geographical indication as being 'a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin, and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin'. In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place. Mbigou stone, is cut in the province of Ngounié and has been used for decades for traditional sculpture.

The director general of Ogapi, Ms. Mbazoghe, indicated that there are now precise specifications, guaranteeing the traceability and quality of the products made from this stone, and said that compliance with these standards will be closely monitored by the CNIG.

Importantly, the recognition as a GI will assist with the protection of Gabonese ancestral know-how. Once approved, the recognition as a GI will represent a victory for the communities of Mbigou and will hopefully generate significant economic benefits for Gabonese locals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

