Labubu vs. Counterfeiters: When Collectibles Meet IP Law

Whether you are a serious collector or just charmed by the "ugly-cute" craze, the world of Labubu toys has exploded into a global market phenomenon. But with great popularity comes a wave of counterfeits and a serious test of Intellectual Property enforcement.

Background

Labubu dolls, designed by Dutch-Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart, have become a viral sensation. Monthly sales are reported to be in the millions, fuelled by influencer culture and long queues at Pop Mart stores worldwide. But this soaring demand has also triggered an avalanche of fakes flooding markets across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Which types of IP are in play?

Pop Mart's strategy relies on a portfolio approach to IP protection:

Trade marks - covering the "Labubu" brand name, logos, packaging and even character features through international filings under the Madrid system.

Copyrights - Over 70 works protecting the artistic design of the characters.

Trade dress & design rights safeguarding Labubu's distinctive look: nine sharp teeth, pointed ears, frowning brows, and its quirky oval body.

Border enforcement: some customs authorities use these rights to detain, seize, and destroy infringing goods before they reach consumers.

The Seizures

In 2025 alone, Chinese customs intercepted 1.8 million counterfeit Labubu products across multiple entry points.

More than 40,000 fake items including blind box figures, plush toys, notebooks, perfumes, and cosmetics were seized in July 2025 after rights holders confirmed infringement.

In the UK, authorities confiscated thousands of dangerous counterfeits, with safety warnings highlighting choking hazards and toxic dyes in knockoff dolls.

Why does this matter?

Counterfeit toys are not just an IP problem; they are a consumer safety issue. Poor stitching, detachable parts, and toxic materials make fake Labubus unsafe for children. For Pop Mart, the stakes are even higher: unchecked counterfeiting risks brand dilution, loss of trust, and the dreaded slide into genericide.

Legal action

Pop Mart has pursued lawsuits globally, from cease-and-desists in Singapore and Taiwan, to a US federal lawsuit against 7-Eleven franchises selling "Lafufu" fakes. Chinese courts have also ruled in their favour, including cases on 3D-printed Labubu replicas, a growing threat in the digital fabrication era.

Takeaway

The Labubu story highlights how a well-built IP portfolio is not just paperwork, it is a weapon against counterfeiters. Trade marks, copyrights, and customs enforcement work together to protect both consumers and brands.

In today's global marketplace, where virality fuels both demand and duplication, strong IP enforcement can mean the difference between a collectible empire and a counterfeiter's paradise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.