IP Vulnerabilities In African Fashion Supply Chains

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
Africa's fashion industry is booming, creating more job
opportunities across the continent. Driven by youth, culture, and
growing global interest, the sector is gaining international
recognition through designers, brands, and events.
Inês Monteiro Alves’s articles from Inventa are most popular:
in Africa
Africa's fashion industry is booming, creating more job
opportunities across the continent. Driven by youth, culture, and
growing global interest, the sector is gaining international
recognition through designers, brands, and events.
Ines Monteiro Alves highlights the rising
risks in the African fashion industry from copying, counterfeiting,
and weak intellectual property (IP) protections. She emphasizes
that integrating IP early, registering trademarks and designs, and
strengthening enforcement are key to protecting creativity,
building strong brands, and driving sustainable growth.