29 October 2025

IP Vulnerabilities In African Fashion Supply Chains

Africa's fashion industry is booming, creating more job opportunities across the continent. Driven by youth, culture, and growing global interest, the sector is gaining international recognition through designers, brands, and events.
Inês Monteiro Alves
Ines Monteiro Alves highlights the rising risks in the African fashion industry from copying, counterfeiting, and weak intellectual property (IP) protections. She emphasizes that integrating IP early, registering trademarks and designs, and strengthening enforcement are key to protecting creativity, building strong brands, and driving sustainable growth.

Inês Monteiro Alves
