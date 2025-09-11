Tanzania Introduces Mandatory Trade Mark Recordation System For Imported Goods

On 1 September 2025, the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) issued a Public Notice announcing the implementation of a mandatory trade mark recordation system for all goods imported into mainland Tanzania.

This development follows the enactment of the Finance Act, 2025, which introduced Section 11A to the Merchandise Marks Act [Cap. 85 R.E. 2023]. Under this new provision, all trade marks applied to goods imported into Tanzania—regardless of their country of registration—must be formally recorded with the Chief Inspector of Merchandise Marks.

The recordation requirement takes effect on 1 December 2025 and is compulsory. Goods bearing unrecorded trade marks will be detained upon entry, whether genuine or counterfeit.

In accordance with Regulation 3, recordation applications must be submitted using Form FCC 1, addressed to the Chief Inspector, and accompanied by:

Full details of the Applicant;

Nationality or jurisdiction of incorporation (for companies);

Place of manufacture of the Applicant's goods;

A sample or clear photograph of the trade marked goods;

Details of any licensees or affiliated entities using the trade mark;

A certified copy of the relevant trade mark registration certificate/s; and

Proof of payment of the applicable fees.

This initiative marks a significant step in Tanzania's broader efforts to strengthen border control and enhance enforcement of intellectual property rights, particularly in the fight against counterfeit goods. By requiring advance recordation, FCC officials and inspectors will be better equipped to identify, intercept, detain, and seize counterfeit goods at the point of entry.

Only registered and authorized representatives may file and manage recordation matters on behalf of trade mark owners. Non-compliance may result in delays at Tanzanian ports of entry, with potential disruptions to supply chains and business operations.

Our Anti-Counterfeiting Practice Group is available to assist with portfolio reviews, preparation of recordation applications, and ensuring timely compliance with the new regulations.

