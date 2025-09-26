Re-instatement Of Companies And Close Corporations Process Digitised By CIPC

On 11 August 2025 the Companies and intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) announced that the application process for the re-instatement of companies and close corporations (From CoR40.5) has been fully automated.

The upgrade forms part of CIPC's mission to modernise and digitise the services it renders to the public, with the view of saving time and increasing accessibility. Previously, an application for the re-instatement of a company was submitted by e-mail to re-instatements@cipc.co.za, but this mailbox will now be discontinued and no longer accept applications. From 11 August 2025 all applications for the re-instatement of companies and close corporations must be submitted online via:

CIPC E-Service;

BizPortal

Self-service Terminals.

Applicants with pending manual submissions (sent to the above reference e-mail) may still apply electronically, however, duplicate processing and billing may occur and CIPC will not issue refunds or cancel manual applications.

It is also important to note that only companies and close corporations that had economic value or that were operational at the time of deregistration, will be eligible for re-instatement. Evidence to this effect must be retained and may be requested by CIPC in line with provisions of Companies Regulation 168.

To ensure a smooth transition CIPC has also compiled a step-by-step guide and a list of frequently asked questions to assist the public in utilising this new service.

