Harare Protocol Enters Into Force In The Republic Of Mauritius

On 27 August 2025, the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models and Industrial Designs officially entered into force in the Republic of Mauritius. This makes the Republic of Mauritius the 21st ARIPO Contracting State to the Protocol.

As a result, applicants making use of the ARIPO system can now designate Mauritius in their patent, industrial design and utility model filings. Furthermore, nationals and residents of Mauritius are now also able to file patent, industrial design and utility model applications directly with the ARIPO office.

Mauritius deposited its instrument of Accession to the Harare Protocol with the Director General of ARIPO, Mr Bemanya Twebaze, on 27 May 2025. This accession by Mauritius means that all the ARIPO Member states are now parties to the Harare Protocol, with Somalia being the sole exception.

