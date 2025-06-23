Mauritius Joins ARIPO

On 27 May 2025, the Republic of Mauritius deposited its Instrument of Accession to the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models, and Industrial Designs...

On 27 May 2025, the Republic of Mauritius deposited its Instrument of Accession to the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models, and Industrial Designs, becoming the 21st ARIPO Member State. The accession will take effect on 27 August 2025, after which ARIPO patent and design applications can be extended to ARIPO. Joining ARIPO is a significant milestone for the Republic of Mauritius, which has taken steps in recent years to update its legislation to align with international standards and obligations.

Like many African countries, Mauritius does not receive many patent or design applications in any given year, something that membership of ARIPO may assist with by simplifying the process of obtaining protectable IP rights. With a wealth of natural beauty, high economic potential, and a favourable investment climate, Mauritius may become an attractive destination for intellectual property registrations.

