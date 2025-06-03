Mauritius Joins ARIPO Protocol For Patents, Designs And Utility Models

On 27 May 2025, the Republic of Mauritius deposited its Instrument of Accession to the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models, and Industrial Designs becoming the 21st ARIPO Member State.

Mauritius becomes the twenty first ARIPO Member State and with effect from 27 August 2025 it will be possible to designate up to 21 countries in an ARIPO patent, design or utility model application.

This is a significant step for the Republic of Mauritius which has taken steps in recent years to update its legislation to align with international standards and obligations.

Like many countries in Africa, Mauritius does not receive a large number of patent or design applications on an annual basis. This development will result in a significant increase in the number of patents being extended to Mauritius via the ARIPO system. Furthermore, it simplifies the process of obtaining protection in Mauritius which is attractive not only for its natural beauty but also for its economic potential and favourable investment climate.