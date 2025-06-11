Mauritius Party To Harare Protocol

This article refers to our previous article published in 2020, regarding the accession of Mauritius to the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation ("ARIPO").



Mauritius' accession to the Harare Protocol, which will take effect from 27 August 2025, represents a considerable development in intellectual property protection in Africa. By depositing its Instrument of accession on 27 May 2025, Mauritius has become the twenty-first member state of the ARIPO, thereby enabling applicants, as of the effective date, to designate a total of twenty-one countries in a single ARIPO filing. This milestone not only underscores Mauritius' commitment to fostering robust intellectual property standards in alignment with international norms but also marks an important expansion of ARIPO's regional reach.



The Harare Protocol governs the procedure for the protection of patents, utility models, and industrial designs among participating ARIPO member states. Businesses and inventors will benefit from the streamlined process of securing rights in multiple jurisdictions under a single consolidated application. In a practical sense, this removes the need to file separate national applications in Mauritius, thereby reducing both administrative burdens and legal complexities. By virtue of these efficiencies and the establishment of a more harmonised framework, applicants will be positioned to benefit from time and cost-effective strategies that comprehensively address patent and design protection across Africa.



This is a pivotal step in Mauritius' ongoing development as a knowledge-based economy and a gateway to the African continent for investors and innovators. It will reinforce the wider goals of strengthening intellectual property rights, fostering international collaboration, and propelling sustainable economic growth within Mauritius and across the African continent.



It is noteworthy that Mauritius is yet to accede to the Banjul Protocol for trade marks, meaning that Mauritius cannot yet be designated under ARIPO trade mark applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.