Ethiopia Joins The Paris Convention And Madrid Protocol

Ethiopia is now a signatory to the Paris Convention and the Madrid Protocol, with both set to enter into force on August 15, 2025. This upcoming integration is expected to simplify the protection of patents and trademarks allowing applicants to claim earlier filing dates and submit international applications through the WIPO system. This measure strengthens the enforcement of intellectual property and promotes investment and technology transfer. The accession marks a strategic step in Ethiopia's broader efforts to modernize its IP system.
