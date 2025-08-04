Accession To Paris Convention

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys is a full-service IP law firm with presence in the National Capital Region (Gurgaon) and Chennai. We offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights. Our clientele covers the entire spectrum from multi-national IP owners and users to start-up businesses and individuals.
Ethiopia deposited its instrument of accession to the Paris
Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property with WIPO on
May 15, 2025, and the Convention will enter into force for Ethiopia
on August 15, 2025. This milestone strengthens Ethiopia's IP
regime, offering improved protection for patents, trademarks, and
industrial designs, and enhancing the ease and security of IP
rights for both local and international businesses.
