Accession To Paris Convention

Ethiopia deposited its instrument of accession to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property with WIPO on May 15, 2025, and the Convention will enter into force for Ethiopia on August 15, 2025. This milestone strengthens Ethiopia's IP regime, offering improved protection for patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, and enhancing the ease and security of IP rights for both local and international businesses.

