Collaboration Between OAPI And The Japanese Patent Office

In parallel with events of the 66th series of annual meetings of the World Intellectual Property Office in Geneva, the Director General of OAPI also met with Yasuada Futoshi, the Deputy Commissioner of the Japan Patent Office (JPO). They affirmed the good results that have so far been achieved by the collaboration between OAPI and the JPO. They also spoke of promising prospects for future cooperation, such as in the training of OAPI personnel in conducting substantive examinations of patent applications.

