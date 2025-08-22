ARIPO and OAPI Host Strategic Ambassadors' Luncheon in Geneva

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

ARIPO and OAPI co-hosted a luncheon for African Ambassadors and for other international organizations on 11 July 2025. The luncheon was held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 66th series of annual meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in Geneva.

The luncheon was attended by representatives of 22 ARIPO and 17 OAPI member states, regional IP organizations, WIPO officials, and diplomatic missions.

ARIPO Director General Mr. Bemanya Twebaze, in his welcoming remarks, emphasized the importance of achieving closer collaboration. Mr. Twebaze expressed appreciation for WIPO's ongoing support and for the achievements of the WIPO-ARIPO-OAPI (WAO) alliance in IP education, improving capacity, and safeguarding traditional knowledge.

Mr. Denis Bohoussou, Director General of OAPI, spoke of an increasing synergy between OAPI and ARIPO and he pointed to efforts being made to align their procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.