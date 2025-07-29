ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Mauritius Accedes To ARIPO Harare Protocol

As of August 27, 2025, Mauritius has officially joined the Harare Protocol under the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO).
This significant development enables:

  1. Protection of patents, utility models, and industrial designs through ARIPO filings
  2. Designation of Mauritius in existing and future regional applications

Note: This accession does not affect trademark procedures in Mauritius, which continue to be governed under national law.

Impact: Applicants seeking regional protection across Africa now have the opportunity to include Mauritius in their ARIPO filings for broader IP coverage.

