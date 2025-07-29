Mauritius Accedes To ARIPO Harare Protocol

As of August 27, 2025, Mauritius has officially joined the Harare Protocol under the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO).

This significant development enables:

Protection of patents, utility models, and industrial designs through ARIPO filings Designation of Mauritius in existing and future regional applications

Note: This accession does not affect trademark procedures in Mauritius, which continue to be governed under national law.

Impact: Applicants seeking regional protection across Africa now have the opportunity to include Mauritius in their ARIPO filings for broader IP coverage.

