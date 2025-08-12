Mauritius Joins The Harare Protocol: A New Chapter For Regional IP Protection In Africa

The Harare Protocol, one of ARIPO's cornerstone agreements, allows applicants to secure protection for patents, utility models, and industrial designs through a single ARIPO application, with the same effect as if filed directly in each designated member state. This regional mechanism has long been a valuable tool for rights holders seeking efficient, centralized IP protection across participating African jurisdictions. In this context, we would like to highlight the recent expansion of the system. As of August 27, 2025, the Republic of Mauritius will officially become the 21st member state of the Harare Protocol, following the deposit of its instrument of accession on May 27, 2025. This milestone will allow applicants to designate Mauritius in their ARIPO applications for patents, utility models, and industrial designs, thereby broadening their reach and strategic protection within the region.

Importantly, applicants with pending applications filed before August 27, 2025, will also have the opportunity to designate Mauritius, allowing them to extend their protection to this newly acceded member state.

It is worth noting, however, that Mauritius is not yet a member of the Banjul Protocol, which governs regional trademark protection under ARIPO. Therefore, trademark applications in Mauritius must still be filed nationally through the country's Intellectual Property Office. Nevertheless, Mauritius's accession to the Harare Protocol represents a significant step in its broader efforts to modernize and strengthen its IP landscape. By aligning with ARIPO's regional framework, Mauritius is positioning itself as an increasingly strategic hub for innovation, investment, and intellectual property rights in Africa.

This development provides a more streamlined and cost-effective route for businesses, innovators, and legal professionals to extend their IP protection across the continent, now with the added advantage of including Mauritius in their regional strategies.

