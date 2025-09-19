ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Operations Suspended At The Trade Marks Office

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
The Libyan Council of Ministers has recently transferred the jurisdiction of the Trademark Office to the Commercial Registrar. While no regulatory changes have been implemented...
South Africa Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Libyan Council of Ministers has recently transferred the jurisdiction of the Trademark Office to the Commercial Registrar. While no regulatory changes have been implemented, the Trade Marks Office has temporarily suspended the acceptance of trade mark applications due to the transition.

Importantly, applications filed during this suspension will not be forfeited. They will be processed once operations resume, regardless of any official deadlines that may have lapsed.

The transfer is anticipated to take several weeks, and it remains uncertain when trade mark operations will resume in Libya. Adams & Adams continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as further developments occur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More