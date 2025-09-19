Operations Suspended At The Trade Marks Office

The Libyan Council of Ministers has recently transferred the jurisdiction of the Trademark Office to the Commercial Registrar. While no regulatory changes have been implemented, the Trade Marks Office has temporarily suspended the acceptance of trade mark applications due to the transition.

Importantly, applications filed during this suspension will not be forfeited. They will be processed once operations resume, regardless of any official deadlines that may have lapsed.

The transfer is anticipated to take several weeks, and it remains uncertain when trade mark operations will resume in Libya. Adams & Adams continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as further developments occur.

