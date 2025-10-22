Why SEP Holders Should Litigate In Africa

SEP holders should give serious consideration to African jurisdictions as part of their global enforcement strategy.

Standard Essential Patent (SEP) holders should give serious consideration to African jurisdictions as part of their global enforcement strategy. Just as countries such as Brazil and Colombia in South America have emerged as attractive venues for SEP holders seeking to enhance their leverage in stalled royalty negotiations, Africa - with its increasing smartphone penetration - presents a comparable and largely untapped opportunity.

By initiating litigation in Africa, SEP owners can dramatically enhance their bargaining power, injecting fresh momentum into stalled FRAND discussions and sending a clear signal of intent to implementers on a global stage. This strategic approach ultimately translates litigation tactics into stronger commercial outcomes and more favourable licensing arrangements.

Strategic Jurisdictions Worth Considering - As with South American jurisdictions, selectivity is crucial when choosing African countries for litigation. South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia - immediate neighbours with relatively reliable judiciaries - have the potential to form an effective triumvirate in a global SEP litigation strategy. South Africa's dedicated patent court and strong common law tradition, combined with the region's high mobile phone penetration – a clear proxy for markets with high SEP relevance - make this trio a leading platform for patent enforcement.

Together, these three nations with common borders offer patent holders a credible, predictable and efficient platform to maximize impact in global royalty negotiations.

Legal System Advantages - South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana operate mixed legal systems combining Roman-Dutch civil law foundations with significant English common law influences. While Roman-Dutch principles govern substantive areas like property and contract law, these jurisdictions adopt English common law approaches in procedure, evidence, and constitutional matters. This English common law influence brings crucial elements for litigation predictability: the doctrine of (the principle that courts should observe prior court precedents), established procedural frameworks, and refined evidentiary rules.

These hybrid systems are particularly well-suited for complex patent litigation. The procedural consistency from English common law traditions provides clear, predictable litigation pathways essential for navigating technical patent disputes. The emphasis on binding precedent ensures patent law interpretations develop coherently, creating reliable standards for validity and infringement.

South Africa has established the Court of the Commissioner of Patents as a specialist court with nationwide jurisdiction and the same authority as a High Court judge, providing a dedicated forum in which experienced attorneys, specialist counsel, and appointed judges engage in the presentation and adjudication of complex intellectual property matters.

Therefore, the combination of procedural predictability from English common law, substantive legal coherence from Roman-Dutch principles and the expertise of a well-developed legal system create a stable judicial environment ideal for patent enforcement.

Market Penetration Analysis

The smartphone penetration across key African markets demonstrates significant user bases that make enforcement meaningful and impactful:

Country Estimated Smartphone Quantity (Units) Strategic Notes South Africa ~50 million Largest African market, growing 5G adoption Nigeria ~40 million Rapid growth, youthful population Egypt ~30 million Growing local production, market expansion Tanzania ~10 million Steady growth trajectory Botswana ~1.5 million Smaller, but stable population Rwanda <3 million Smaller, but rapidly growing market

Although some of these African countries have higher mobile phone penetration rates, it is important to strike a balance between market penetration and judicial certainty when deciding which jurisdictions to litigate in to enforce standard essential patents.Country-Specific Analysis

South Africa: The Regional Patent Hub

South Africa's dedicated Court of the Commissioner of Patents offers significant advantages over generalist courts in patent litigation. The specialized court provide judges with focused expertise in complex patent matters, leading to well-informed, consistent decisions and increased predictability for litigants. This expertise reduces procedural delays and poor decision-making often seen in generalist courts unfamiliar with technical patent matters, leading to unnecessary appeals and reviews, and instead results in more efficient adjudication with higher quality outcomes.

South Africa's strong common law tradition ensures a well-established legal framework emphasizing judicial independence, and precedent-based decision-making. This tradition supports robust protection of patent rights and enforces clear remedies including injunctions and damages. While South Africa's patent system reflects a deliberate policy trade-off – substantive patent examination and shifting the burden of determining patentability to the courts, as well as some procedural delays - the strengths of a dedicated IP court and mature common law system substantially outweigh these weaknesses.

Injunctive Relief Powers: The Court of the Commissioner of Patents has the authority to issue injunctions (interdicts) against patent infringers, including:

Interlocutory injunctions to maintain the status quo during litigation

Final injunctions to permanently restrain infringing activities

Delivery up for destruction of infringing goods

Payment of damages or reasonable royalties

Consideration of public interest factors in granting relief

Botswana: Strategic Geographic Position

Botswana offers an attractive option for patent enforcement, due to its perceived strong judicial independence and strategic location bordering South Africa. Courts in Botswana are viewed as impartial and reliable, providing confidence that patent disputes will be fairly adjudicated.

Unlike South Africa's dedicated patent court, Botswana does not currently have specialized IP courts; however, as a member of ARIPO under the Harare Protocol, it participates in a regional patent system that applies common substantive patent principles across member states. Importantly, ARIPO conducts high-quality substantive patent examination, adding credibility to enforced patents and reducing risks associated with low-quality patents.

Geographically, Botswana's proximity to South Africa facilitates coordinated litigation strategies, cross-border enforcement, and ease of access for litigants and counsel familiar with the regional legal environment.

Namibia: Completing the Triumvirate

Namibia presents another attractive venue for patent litigation due to its strong judicial independence and strategic location bordering both South Africa and Botswana. Namibia's judiciary, rooted in a respected common law tradition inherited from South Africa and reinforced by its independent constitution, ensures impartiality and adherence to the rule of law.

Though patent litigation is less developed compared to South Africa, Namibia's courts provide a stable and trustworthy forum, benefiting from legal principles such as stare decisis that promote consistency in judicial decisions. Its geographic proximity to South Africa and Botswana allows patent holders to coordinate regional litigation and enforcement strategies efficiently.

In addition, Namibia's membership of ARIPO under the Harare Protocol aligns it with common substantive patent standards across the region, enhancing the credibility of granted rights and complementing its domestic judicial strengths.

Conclusion

The emergence of Africa as a strategic litigation venue for SEP enforcement represents a natural evolution in global patent strategy, mirroring the successful precedent set by South American jurisdictions. The triumvirate of South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia offers SEP holders a compelling combination of legal predictability, judicial independence, and market relevance that can significantly enhance their negotiating position in global licensing discussions.

With smartphone penetration continuing to grow across these markets - a clear proxy for the widespread adoption of SEP-relevant technologies such as cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth - and their shared legal heritage providing procedural consistency, this southern African hub presents an opportunity for patent holders to persify their enforcement strategies beyond traditional venues. The specialist patent court in South Africa, combined with the reliable judiciaries of Botswana and Namibia, and supported by ARIPO's substantive examination framework, creates a regional ecosystem that can effectively pressure implementers toward more cooperative FRAND negotiations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.