WIPO Director General Makes Historic Visit To Zimbabwe: Nation Eyes IP-Driven Industrial & Creative Economy

The head of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, was in Zimbabwe for a three-day official working visit. The visit signals a deepening engagement between WIPO and Zimbabwe as the nation seeks to place intellectual property (IP) at the core of its industrial, creative and rural-development ambitions.

"I am here really to see how intellectual property can be a catalyst for growth and development of the country," Mr Tang said upon arrival.

A Conversation at State House: New Era for IP?

On December 1, 2025, Mr Tang met with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare. The meeting was described in local media as "historic", underlining the importance of the meeting between the head of WIPO with the President to place creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship at the forefront of economic development.

In remarks after the closed-door meeting, Tang said: "I think intellectual property will become very important to this country's development." He pointed out that WIPO will help Zimbabwe formulate a new national IP strategy, working "closely with the minister and other officials." Highlighting the creative and entrepreneurial potential of Zimbabwe, he said: "You have great entrepreneurs; there is a lot of music and culture, and there are many young talented entrepreneurs."

The mood was one of optimism. President Mnangagwa reportedly shared Zimbabwe's national development philosophy of "nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" ("a country is built by its people"), underlining the government's aspiration that home-grown talent and innovation will drive future growth. They talked about strengthening innovation ecosystems, including the development of innovation hubs and support systems that help creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators turn their ideas into economically viable ventures. Discussions included how IP rights such as geographical indications (GIs) and other forms of IP could promote local products, support small-holder farmers and rural livelihoods.

The two discussed cooperation including ways in which WIPO can provide IP training and support so that the country can negotiate and advance IP interests in regional and international forums. Overall, the meeting underscored a strategic partnership approach, not merely assistance, with the aim of using IP as a catalyst for economic development.

What WIPO has done to Promote Intellectual Property in Zimbabwe

Although this visit between the DG of WIPO and the President was the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, the country has been a long-time member of WIPO since its independence and its partnership with WIPO has resulted in a number of successful and meaningful projects for the advancement of knowledge about IP and the importance of IP rights. Some of those projects are:

Strengthening IP education programs, such as the Master's in Intellectual Property jointly with WIPO, ARIPO (African Regional Intellectual Property Organization) and Africa University situated in Mutare, Zimbabwe as well as supporting the TISC (Technology and Innovation Support Centres) Network which helps innovators access IP and technology information. WIPO Coaching and Mentoring Project for local entrepreneurs provided intensive support to 50 Zimbabwean Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), helping them better understand how to use IP in business growth. Zimbabwe, with WIPO support, has hosted major events such as the Worldwide Symposium on Geographical Indications (2025), held at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, bringing global IP experts to the country and spotlighting Zimbabwean products in international markets. WIPO and Zimbabwe continued collaboration on reviewing and improving the national IP policy and legal framework, helping ensure laws are effective for both creators and businesses. This includes stakeholder engagements and workshops like National IP Week. With respect to using IP to support Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy, the Director General expressed its readiness to partner with Zimbabwe to utilize IP for national industrialisation and economic transformation.

What This Means for Zimbabwe's Development Future

The high-level discussion in Zimbabwe, signals the importance that both the President of Zimbabwe and the DG of WIPO place on IP not just as a legal concern, but as a strategic pillar in economic development through commercialization.

The proposed national IP strategy, to be developed with WIPO support, could further strengthen legal and institutional backbone for innovation, research, and creativity to flourish under protection and enable commercialization. The government's ambition to roll out rural industries across provinces, anchored on locally developed IP-protected products, aligns with broader economic goals of decentralised industrialisation and value addition.

Zimbabwe also holds a strategic regional advantage as host to the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), whose headquarters are in Harare. ARIPO plays a central role in the administration and harmonisation of intellectual property systems across Africa. Its presence enhances Zimbabwe's visibility and influence in regional IP governance and capacity-building.

Strengthening enforcement and IP-awareness, especially among law enforcement, customs, judiciary and business communities, could deter counterfeits and help genuine innovators benefit from their creations, a key move for creative industries, agriculture, crafts, and SME's. Through collaboration with WIPO, Zimbabwe could become an IP-hub, encourage innovation and investment, and integrate into global IP systems.

As WIPO Director-General Daren Tang put it, intellectual property "can be a catalyst for growth and development..."

