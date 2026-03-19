Important Topics

Notification of Mozambique's ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) announced that the Republic of Mozambique deposited its instrument of ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty on 27 January 2026. The Treaty, adopted in Marrakesh on 27 June 2013, is intended to expand access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise print disabled.

The Marrakesh Treaty requires member countries to introduce limitations and exceptions to copyright law so that accessible‑format copies (such as Braille, large print or audio versions) may be produced and shared by authorised entities. It also permits the cross-border exchange of these accessible copies to improve availability for beneficiary persons.

The Treaty will enter into force for Mozambique on 27 April 2026.

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