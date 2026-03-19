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Liberia launches National IP capacity‑building workshop to strengthen rights protection

Liberia’s Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) recently ran a three-day training programme in February to improve the country’s understanding and management of IP. The initiative brought together more than 150 individuals from the creative industries, business community and wider private sector for in-depth sessions on how to register, protect and commercialise their intellectual works and innovations.

LIPO explained that the workshop was created to address a long-standing problem: many Liberian creators and entrepreneurs are unaware of how the IP system works in practice. This lack of undetanding has often left musicians, visual artists, small businesses and other rights‑holders exposed to infringement and unable to take advantage of opportunities tied to formal protection, licensing or investor partnerships. LIPO’s Director General, Honourable Garmai Koboi, noted that limited knowledge of IP procedures has meant that countless innovators lose out on the economic value of their creations.

The training, titled “Understanding Intellectual Property Rights: Registration, Enforcement, and Commercialisation,” specifically targeted groups whose livelihoods and competitiveness rely on effective use of IP. That includes local artists seeking copyright protection, international companies operating in Liberia who must safeguard their brands, and MSMEs looking to strengthen their market presence through innovation and creative assets.

LIPO also highlighted that this effort is part of the government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritises economic reform and a supportive climate for business growth. As Liberia sees increasing activity in the creative sector and entrepreneurial momentum, the workshop was intended to encourage greater formal recognition of IP and help build a more resilient, structured national IP system capable of supporting long‑term development.

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