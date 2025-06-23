Commerce Ministry Warns Copyright Pirates

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry warned Liberian businesses against the unauthorised commercial use of copyrighted works. In doing so, the Ministry cited widespread violations of the country's Intellectual Property Act and emphasised that suitable licences must be obtained before making use of any copyrighted works. To reinforce Liberia's commitment to its international trade obligations on intellectual property rights, the Ministry plans to launch surveillance and inspection operations in partnership with the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) and the Copyright Society of Liberia (COSOL).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.