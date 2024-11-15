The Liberia National Police Partners With The Liberia Intellectual Property Office On Enforcement Of IP

Counterfeit goods have gained a substantial foothold in the African continent where access to cheap goods is often prioritised over their origin and quality. Their ubiquitous proliferation and failure to adequately combat intellectual property (IP) piracy has a knock-on effect of undermining IP laws, making those economies which fail to take action less attractive for investment.

In recognising this, Liberia has initiated a partnership between the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) to enhance the ability of the country's law enforcement to combat a wide range of IP-related crimes. As a starting point the partnership intends introducing an IP course at the Police Academy which will supply the police officers with working knowledge and skills to effectively enforce IP laws.

"The collaboration we expect to finalize soon will be a groundbreaking move for Liberia," Hon. Gamai Koboi, the Director General of LIPO, said in a release. "By equipping our law enforcement officers with the tools to understand and enforce intellectual property laws, we are taking a significant step toward protecting our creators, innovators, and businesses... The establishment of a specialized IP unit within the Liberia National Police will not only curb IP crimes but also foster an environment where innovation and creativity can flourish without fear of infringement," Hon. Koboi stated.

"The fight against intellectual property crimes requires a multi-faceted approach, and this partnership is exactly what Liberia needs," added Jamus Bannah, LIPO Program, and Outreach Manager. "By integrating IP education into the Police Academy's curriculum, we are laying the foundation for a future where our law enforcement officers are equipped to combat these crimes proactively and effectively. This is a significant milestone for our country."

The initiative is said to align with Liberian President Joseph Boakai's views on addressing IP crimes to enhance innovation and creativity allowing the sector to flourish.

