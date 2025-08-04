In Focus: Olmoskhon Khamidova On Intellectual Property As A Tool For Innovation And Investment

1) Olmoskhon, what led you to the field of intellectual property, and what inspires you in this area?

My professional journey in the field of intellectual property began with working on projects for foreign investors entering the Uzbek market. What truly inspires me is the opportunity to operate at the intersection of law and technology, building legal "bridges" that allow bold ideas to come to life and benefit society. It is especially thrilling to see how robust patent and trademark protection helps foreign investments find fertile ground in Uzbekistan — and thus to play a part in transforming our market into a hub of innovation and growth.

2) What do you think are the biggest challenges companies face in protecting their intellectual property rights today?

The cornerstone competency is an impeccable command of patent, copyright, and trademark law, underpinned by a deep understanding of litigation practice and administrative dispute resolution. Equally important is strong negotiation skill — working effectively with counterparties, customs authorities, and law enforcement to swiftly coordinate protective measures and enforce rights. Developing these competencies requires a blend of traditional legal education and hands-on training:

Systematic study of statutory acts and court practice, including courses offered by national or international organizations and periodic professional recertification;

Internships within relevant government bodies;

Collaboration with colleagues from leading law firms to absorb best practices and adapt them to local realities.

3) How do you assist clients with patenting and technology protection?

Our approach is grounded in thorough knowledge of both local and international legal standards. We help clients tailor their patent strategies to Uzbekistan's requirements, ensuring comprehensive protection at home and abroad. This includes timely patent filings and close coordination with national authorities to respond swiftly to legislative or procedural changes.

4) What complexities arise in protecting intellectual property rights across multiple jurisdictions?

Working with foreign clients, it's crucial to account for the specific features of Uzbekistan's legislation and how it differs from other legal systems. These differences demand careful analysis and the design of flexible solutions that meet both Uzbek requirements and international investors' expectations.

5) What innovations in intellectual property law do you think will have the most impact on businesses in the coming years?

Uzbekistan is actively harmonizing its IP laws with international standards, especially in digital technologies and IT. These reforms will enhance transparency and predictability in the legal framework—critical factors for foreign investors to confidently expand their projects in our market.

6) How do you see intellectual property contributing to strategic business management?

For foreign investors aiming to establish themselves in Uzbekistan, IP becomes a strategic asset that guarantees technology exclusivity and creates sustainable competitive advantages. Solid IP protection attracts investment, fosters partnerships, and secures long-term business stability.

7) How do you address issues of intellectual property infringement and prevent such situations?

Upon detecting infringements, we conduct a comprehensive analysis aligned with international standards and local legislation. We develop multi-tiered enforcement strategies, ranging from pre-litigation settlement efforts to full court proceedings. We also advise regular IP portfolio audits and the use of modern digital monitoring tools.

8) What key points should be considered when drafting agreements on transferring intellectual property rights?

Agreements must clearly define the scope of transferred rights, territorial and temporal limits, financial terms, and dispute-resolution mechanisms. Ensuring that contract terms comply with both local and international norms safeguards all parties' interests.

9) How do you assess the impact of digital technologies on intellectual property protection?

Digitalization is revolutionizing how we monitor infringements and enforce IP rights. For foreign investors, this means expanded capabilities for control and analysis—but also new cybersecurity challenges. We integrate advanced digital tools to rapidly detect violations and adapt protective measures.

10) What advice would you give to companies in developing a robust strategy for intellectual property protection?

I recommend a holistic approach: conduct regular audits of your IP portfolio, implement digital monitoring technologies, maintain active communication with regulatory bodies, and continuously adapt strategies to evolving market conditions. This ensures not only risk mitigation but also the transformation of IP into a powerful competitive advantage in Uzbekistan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.