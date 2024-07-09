Trademarks In Advertisement From The Perspective Of Uzbek Law

Advertising is a powerful tool for promoting products and services, whereas the trademark use plays a crucial role in establishing brand identity.

Advertising is a powerful tool for promoting products and services, whereas the trademark use plays a crucial role in establishing brand identity. In Uzbekistan, the legal framework governing advertising and the use of trademarks is defined by the Law "On Advertising" and the Law "On Trademarks, Service Marks, and Appellations of Origin." This article provides essential insights for trademark holders aiming to market their products in Uzbekistan.

Regulations on Advertising and Trademark Use in Uzbekistan

The Law "On Advertising" outlines the general principles and rules for advertising activities in Uzbekistan. It emphasizes the importance of truthful, ethical, and legal advertising practices. Specifically, the law mandates that advertisements must not mislead consumers about the product's characteristics, quality, or origin. This provision directly impacts how trademarks are used in advertisements, as the representation of a trademark must not convey false information about the associated goods or services.

As per the Law "On Trademarks, Service Marks, and Appellations of Origin" the use of trademarks in advertising is permissible provided that it adheres to the principles set out in the advertising law. This means that trademark holders must ensure that their trademarks are used accurately and in a manner that does not deceive consumers.

Trademark use in advertising

When using the trademarks in advertising, it is essential to consider several aspects to ensure lawful and secure use. Key points to consider include:

Language of advertising: In Uzbekistan, the legislation on advertising mandates that all advertisements for goods and services must be conducted in the Uzbek language. However, there is an exception for registered trademarks. If a trademark is registered with the Uzbek Patent Office, it can be used in its registered form, which may include different languages. This provision allows businesses to switch to other languages when advertising their registered trademarks, ensuring that the integrity of the brand is maintained while adhering to the linguistic requirements of the country. Comparing goods: Using a trademark alongside competitors' brands is prohibited if it discredits the competitor or misleads consumers. Superlative terms like "best" or "number one" are restricted unless factual evidence supports the claims. Third-party trademarks: The exclusive right to use a trademark belongs to its owner. Distribution companies must obtain consent through a licensing agreement to use the trademark. Specific restrictions: In Uzbekistan, the legislation on advertising includes specific norms for certain types of goods such as pharmaceuticals, energy drinks, and financial services. These norms ensure that advertisements for these products adhere to stringent standards to protect consumer interests and public health. On the other hand, there are strict restrictions on the advertisement of alcohol and tobacco products. These restrictions aim to limit the exposure and consumption of these substances, particularly among minors, in order to promote a healthier society.

Prohibited Forms of Advertising

Uzbekistan's advertising law explicitly bans certain types of advertisements, which include:

False Advertising: Any advertisement that contains false information or misleads consumers about the product's characteristics, quality, or origin;

Any advertisement that contains false information or misleads consumers about the product's characteristics, quality, or origin; Unfair Competition: Advertisements that disparage competitors or create an unfair competitive advantage are not allowed;

Advertisements that disparage competitors or create an unfair competitive advantage are not allowed; Offensive Content: Advertisements must not include content that is offensive, discriminatory, or otherwise violates public decency and ethical standards.

Sanctions for Improper Advertising

The Law "On Advertising" outlines specific sanctions for non-compliance, which can include:

Violation of Advertising Legislation: Violation of advertising law can cause a penalty up to $2500;

Violation of advertising law can cause a penalty up to $2500; Unauthorized Use of Another's Trademark: Unlawful use of the trademark can lead to fines up to $5000;

Unlawful use of the trademark can lead to fines up to $5000; Civil Liability: A person/company whose rights are infringed can seek compensation for losses, in addition to the above sanctions.

In conclusion, while trademarks are invaluable assets in advertising, their use must comply with Uzbekistan's stringent advertising laws. Trademark holders must ensure that their advertising practices are honest, ethical, and legal to avoid sanctions and maintain consumer trust. Understanding and adhering to these regulations is essential for successful marketing and brand protection in Uzbekistan.

