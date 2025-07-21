June saw two historic occasions for OAPI and its member countries, with the first ever international festival of the Penja Pepper and the launch of OAPILEX- an online jurisprudence database specific to OAPI.

Introduction of OAPI LEX – a jurisprudence database

On 26 June 2025, the OAPI Commission officially launched its first ever online jurisprudence database, OAPILEX.

This online database provides centralised access to OAPI opposition decisions, IP- related case law and national intellectual property laws from the seventeen OAPI member countries. The platform also includes quick-access links to several key research and documentation platforms, including WIPO Lex, OHADA (Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa), AFRIPI (Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa), and RAMPI (Network of Intellectual Property Magistrates).

The historic occasion was marked with a ceremony attended by the Deputy Director of OAPI, Professor Joseph Fomeute of the Juridaf Cabinet and architect of the platform, Max Lambert Ndema, the President of the African Network of Intellectual Property Magistrates and various professionals in the IP industry.

