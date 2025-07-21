ARIPO Joins UPOV Prisma

Plant breeders applying for plant variety protection (PVP) through ARIPO can now use UPOV PRISMA, a secure online platform that simplifies submissions across multiple jurisdictions. This follows the entry into force of the Arusha Protocol for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants on 24 November 2024, a key highlight in strengthening intellectual property frameworks for agriculture and horticulture across Africa. The current Contracting States to the Protocol include Cabo Verde, Ghana, Rwanda, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

UPOV PRISMA, developed by the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), offers a unified interface, supports multiple languages, enables data reuse, and provides real-time tracking.

The system benefits plant breeders by streamlining applications, improving efficiency, and supporting compliance with legal requirements. It enhances access to plant variety protection, promoting agricultural innovation and food security across ARIPO's Contracting States.

