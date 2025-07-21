In June, the ARIPO office held diplomatic engagements in Zimbabwe and South Sudan to enhance regional and international cooperation in intellectual property and advance discussions for South Sudan to accede to ARIPO.

ARIPO also announced that applications for plant variety protection in ARIPO can be submitted via the electronic platform, UPOV PRISMA.

Important Topics

ARIPO Ambassadors Engagement

On 6 June 2025, ARIPO hosted an Ambassadors Engagement, which saw the meeting of diplomatic representatives of ARIPO member and potential member states in Zimbabwe. The event, aimed at fostering deeper dialogue and partnership on the critical intersection of innovation, intellectual property, and economic development on the African continent, was opened by the Director General of ARIPO, Mr Bemanya Twebaze. He highlighted ARIPO's role in uniting 22 Member States through shared infrastructure and expertise, with expectations for further growth.

The gathering aimed to share ARIPO's recent achievements and future plans, while also seeking diplomatic support to enhance regional and international cooperation in intellectual property.

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Dr Amon Murwira, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the crucial link between innovation and economic growth. He praised ARIPO's role in protecting African creativity and promoting self-reliance and sustainable development, urging diplomats to actively support its mission for the continent's advancement and prosperity.

