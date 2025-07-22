Nigeria Celebrates World Music Day

On 21 June 2025, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) and the Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN), hosted a vibrant celebration in Abuja to mark World Music Day. The event, themed "Protect the Sound, Power the Future," combined music, dance, fitness, and copyright education to raise public awareness about the importance of respecting intellectual property in the music industry.

Representing the Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, Mrs Ijeoma Egbunike (Director of Public Affairs) reaffirmed the Commission's dedication to protecting music creators' rights in both physical and digital spaces. She highlighted ongoing efforts to combat piracy, promote licensing compliance, and strengthen enforcement through partnerships with law enforcement and industry stakeholders.

The event featured a presentation by Mr Obi Ezeilo, National Consultant for Enforcement and Compliance at MCSN, who emphasized the importance of sustaining the music business. DJAN's Abuja Chapter Vice Chairman, Mr Afolabi Oluwatosin (DJ Holoskey), delivered a goodwill message, while fitness coach Mr Frank Ande encouraged participants to embrace wellness and balance in their lives.

Attendees included representatives from the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), NCC staff, and other stakeholders. Highlights of the day included a lively fitness workout, dance sessions, and a copyright sensitisation exercise—all aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for Nigerian music and the rights of its creators.

