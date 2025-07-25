NCC Releases Licencing Framework For International Application To Person (A2p) Messaging In Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a comprehensive regulatory framework1 for Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging services, aimed at establishing a robust, secure, and transparent system for managing international A2P traffic in Nigeria.

The newly introduced framework mandates a licensing regime for all entities, including businesses, licensees who have binding agreements with at least one host network operator, (MNO or National Carrier), aggregators who handle Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic like messages from banks, fintech companies, ecommerce platforms, marketing campaigns, appointment reminders, announcements, product advertisements, and order status updates etc. Applicants are to note that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are not eligible to apply for the A2P Messaging Aggregator Service License.2

A key objective of the framework is to bring international A2P messaging under regulatory oversight through the establishment of a Single Platform. This will enable the Commission to effectively monitor and manage international A2P SMS traffic, enforce compliance, and ensure that revenue generated from such services is retained within Nigeria. The Commission noted that this will also facilitate proper taxation and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Under the framework, any entity operating in Nigeria's A2P messaging space is required to obtain a five-year license from the Commission at a cost of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira). Licensees intending to renew their licenses must notify the Commission at least six months prior to the expiry date and demonstrate compliance with all regulatory obligations, including payment of applicable fees.

International A2P messaging services will operate within a competitive landscape, with multiple licences to be issued. However, the Commission retains the discretion to limit further licensing once an optimal number of providers is reached, in order to preserve market balance and quality of service.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered as corporate entities in Nigeria and must provide proof of such registration during the application process. They are also required to submit a valid contract agreement with at least one Host Network Operator or a National Carrier, ensuring that only credible, locally accountable entities participate in the ecosystem.

The Commission emphasised that the framework will be subject to periodic review to accommodate evolving market dynamics, technological innovation, and emerging security threats in the A2P messaging space.

With this regulatory step, the NCC aims to enhance consumer protection, reduce spam and fraudulent messaging, improve industry transparency, and strengthen Nigeria's digital sovereignty.

Footnotes

1 NCC 'Licence Framework for International Application to Person (A2p) Messaging in Nigeria' available at https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media/2294/view accessed 18th July 2025.

2 Nigerian Communications Commission, 'Commencement of Licensing for the Provision of International A2P Messaging Aggregator Services' available at < https://ncc.gov.ng/media-center/public-notices/commencement-licensing-provision-international-a2p-messaging-aggregator> accessed 18th July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.