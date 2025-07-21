Online filing now effective for new trade mark applications in Zambia.

Implementation of online trade mark filing system

In a notice published on its website, PACRA (the Zambian Patents and Companies Registration Agency) announced that, effective 1 July 2025, it would implement online applications for all new trade mark applications.

The notice issued by Benson Mpalo, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of PACRA, included that PACRA will no longer accept physical submissions of new trade mark applications from agents after 1 July 2025.

Online filing is stated as aiming at enhancing operational efficiency, promoting digitisation, and ensuring timely processing of applications.

