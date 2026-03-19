IP Protection Takes Centre Stage In Kenya-US Trade Talks

Kenya and the United States (US) have wrapped up an initial round of talks aimed at developing a new Reciprocal Trade Framework, with intellectual property (IP) protection featuring prominently on the agenda.

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Kenya and the United States (US) have wrapped up an initial round of talks aimed at developing a new Reciprocal Trade Framework, with intellectual property (IP) protection featuring prominently on the agenda. The three-day meeting in Washington, DC, focused on how the two countries could deepen trade ties, stimulate investment, and resolve regulatory hurdles affecting major economic sectors.

The negotiations unfolded at the same time Kenya’s separate health data arrangement with the US drew intense debate, prompting questions about transparency and the management of sensitive information. Despite the controversy, trade officials from both countries continued to highlight the need for stable trade rules and updated IP standards to support emerging technologies and safeguard innovative products.

Led by Principal Secretary for Trade, Regina Ombam, the Kenyan delegation held discussions with a US team headed by Acting Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa, Osvaldo Gómez Martínez. The two sides stressed the importance of modernising IP frameworks to promote innovation, facilitate technology sharing, and protect high-value agricultural and manufacturing goods. Alongside IP, the delegations examined tariff issues, non-tariff barriers, digital commerce and services, and acknowledged that strong IP policies remain key to helping businesses in both countries compete globally.

Trade between Kenya and the US reached Ksh 425 billion (USD 3.3 billion) in 2024, marking an 18% rise from the previous year. Officials attribute part of this growth to expanding opportunities in IP-heavy fields such as digital services, apparel manufacturing, and premium agricultural exports. Kenyan exports stood at Ksh 95 billion (USD 737.1 million), while imports from the US increased to Ksh 99 billion (USD 771.3 million).

For governments and industry stakeholders, the renewed emphasis on IP signals its central role in shaping the next chapter of economic collaboration between the two nations. Both Kenya and the US aim to craft a trade structure that widens market access while ensuring strong protection for innovation, data, and creative work under any future agreement.

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