ARIPO Advances Digital IP Services In Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone recently hosted an ARIPO Online Services Sensitisation Workshop aimed at increasing awareness and adoption of digital intellectual property services. The workshop, organised in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Office of the Administrator and Registrar General, and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), brought together government officials, legal practitioners, innovators and IP professionals to explore the benefits of modernised IP administration.

In his keynote address, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Alpha Sesay Esq highlighted the importance of intellectual property as a driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and investment, noting Sierra Leone’s ambition to strengthen its position within the knowledge economy. The workshop also underscored the growing role of digital tools in improving access to IP services and supporting efficient rights administration.

ARIPO used the occasion to showcase the success of its e-Service platform, reporting that approximately 80% of new applications received in 2025 were filed electronically. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting member states through digital transformation initiatives designed to enhance IP protection and foster innovation across the continent.