Why Timely Trade Mark Registration Is A Business Imperative

Two recent Rwandan cases reveal how startups and established businesses risk losing their most valuable commercial assets when they delay trade mark registration. The Huye mineral water brand lost exclusive rights to its own name after a decade of market dominance, while KGL clothing secured its position by registering early—demonstrating that the timing of a single administrative decision can determine whether a business controls or forfeits the brand it built.

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Startups often overlook trade mark registration at the outset, focusing solely on product development in the conviction that a great solution is the cornerstone of a lucrative business. And while that conviction is not misplaced, it overlooks a critical truth: successful products do not simply pitch themselves to the market. There is always a set of factors that determine whether a product is noticed, recognised, and ultimately chosen by consumers, and chief among them is the brand.

In Rwanda, as in many jurisdictions, businesses frequently neglect to register their trade marks at the point of market entry, exposing years of brand-building to appropriation by third parties. Two recent cases, namely the Huye and KGL cases, illustrate the consequences of this failure with particular clarity.

The Huye case: When brand protection comes too late

Many mineral water consumers will recall HUYE mineral water, a product that dominated the Rwandan market for years. Its logo which featuring the word "HUYE" beneath a minimalist outline of Mount Huye alongside a rising sun, with the letter "Y" shaped into a blue water droplet, served as a direct visual representation of the brand's natural origin, anchoring it to a prominent geographical feature in southern Rwanda and to Mount Huye's role as a vital natural aquifer.

Despite this longstanding market presence, neither the word mark "HUYE" nor the logo was registered until 2025. By that point, Huye District had already registered "HUYE" as a trade mark in Classes 30 (coffee, honey, maize, and rice) and 32 (mineral water). The District, though not itself engaged in trade, evidently recognised the commercial potential of the district's geographical advantages and likely sought ownership for licensing purposes — licensing being the practical means of putting the mark to commercial use and avoiding cancellation for non-use under article 204 of the Rwandan IP Law.

As a result, it appears that the proprietors of Huye Mineral Water were unable to register the word mark "Huye" despite having used it commercially for over a decade and were required to disclaim the word "Huye" in their device mark, the very element indicating the source and identity of their product. The disclaimer significantly weakens the brand's enforceability, as the proprietors can no longer claim exclusive rights over "Huye" even within the context of their own logo.

A question arises as to whether article 185 of the Rwandan IP Law, regarding the non-imitative requirement for well-known marks, was adequately considered during examination of Huye District's application in Class 32. A mark with over a decade of widespread consumer recognition carries significant goodwill, and a thorough examination may have provided a basis for refusing the district's registration.

The case underscores a critical lesson: timely registration grants the proprietor exclusive rights, legal certainty, and the ability to enforce the mark against third parties — advantages that are difficult, if not impossible, to replicate through use alone.

The KGL case: A live content over exclusive rights

What happened to Huye Mineral Water is precisely the fate that could have befallen Dawn Central and Investment Bureau Ltd ("DCIB"), had it not registered its KGL brand before the City of Kigali moved to claim the same mark. The name DCIB may scarcely ring a bell, yet speak of KGL, and the recognition is immediate. This is the clothing company that took the initials of a city and turned them into a lifestyle brand — hoodies, t-shirts, and above all, caps now a common sight on Kigali's streets. DCIB does not just use the KGL brand, it sells it. The brand is the business.

DCIB registered both a word mark and a stylised mark for "KGL" in 2014. However, as published in the Official Gazette of June 2026, the City of Kigali has submitted an application for "Kigali" or "KGL" across nearly all Nice Classifications, with the opposition period ending on 8 August 2026. Whether the Office of the Registrar General has carefully scrutinised this application, or whether DCIB intends to file a formal opposition, remains to be seen. What is clear is that DCIB retains the stronger position, given that its mark is already registered. The lesson is stark: a matter of timing, a modest registration fee, and a brief administrative process stood between DCIB and the potential erosion of its most valuable commercial asset.

Conclusion

The Huye and KGL cases tell the same story from opposite ends. One brand delayed registration and lost control of its most recognisable element; the other registered early and now stands on firm legal ground to defend its rights. Both faced the same threat, a third party seeking to claim a mark that an established business had already made its own, but their outcomes differ entirely because of a single decision made, or not made, years earlier.

For businesses operating in Rwanda and across the region, the message is clear: trade mark registration is not a formality to be dealt with when convenient. It is a foundational step that should be taken at the earliest opportunity, ideally before the brand enters the market. The cost of registration is modest; the cost of delay, as the Huye case demonstrates, can be the brand itself.

* Reviewed by: Eustache Ngoga, Executive in Rwanda

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