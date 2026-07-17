ARTICLE
17 July 2026

Libya Resumes Publication Of Trade Marks For Opposition Purposes

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Libya's Commercial Registry Authority has resumed electronic publication of trade marks after an extended suspension, marking a significant step toward modernising the country's intellectual property system. While the 2026 Electronic Trademark Gazette now allows for digital opposition submissions, uncertainty persists regarding the publication timeline for thousands of backlogged applications and future gazette releases.
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Following an extended period during which the publication of trade marks in Libya were suspended, the Commercial Registry Authority has resumed the electronic publication of trade marks through its official website.

The 2026 Electronic Trademark Gazette was published on 14 May 2026, covering application numbers ranging from 55261 to 57597. In accordance with the applicable law, third parties have 30 days from the date of publication to file an opposition against a published trade mark application. The new system allows for the electronic submission of oppositions within the publication period.

While the resumption of publications is a significant step towards the modernisation and digitisation of Libya’s trade mark prosecution system, several practical issues remain unresolved. Most notably, there remains uncertainty as to when the numerous applications with filing numbers prior to 55261 will be published, and when the next issue of the Electronic Trademark Gazette will be released.

Applicants with pending trade marks in Libya should continue to monitor developments closely. We will provide updates as soon as further guidance becomes available, particularly in relation to applications affected by the publication backlog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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