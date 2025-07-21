In an effort to ensure renewals of trade mark registrations in Libya and greater revenue generation, a new circular means that re-registration of trade marks...

In an effort to ensure renewals of trade mark registrations in Libya and greater revenue generation, a new circular means that re-registration of trade marks in Libya can only take place if a formal cancellation decision has been issued by the Trade Mark Office.

New Guidelines issued on Trade Mark Renewal and Re-registration Procedures in Libya

Given the high cost of trade mark renewal fees in Libya, trade mark proprietors previously elected to allow their registrations to lapse upon their expiry, simply refiling their trade marks as a more cost-effective alternative.

To prevent this trend, the Libyan Trade Mark Office has issued Circular No. 2 of 2025, dated 1 June 2025, which clarifies and regulates the re-registration of trade marks.

According to the circular notice, where a trade mark has not been renewed, it can only be re-registered if a formal cancellation decision has been issued by the Trade mark Office, followed by publication in the Official Gazette. Following publication, trade mark proprietors have three years from the cancellation date within which to refile their trade mark.

It is recommend that trade mark proprietors and legal representatives take these revised procedures into account when formulating renewal and registration strategies in Libya.

