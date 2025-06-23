Inventor Assistance Program Bears Fruit

Kenya's Inventor Assistance Program (IAP) is beginning to show results, with nineteen applications submitted since its launch in 2023. The program, initiated by the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), aims to connect inventors and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises with patent specialists who offer free support. To date, ten applications have been selected and matched with participating intellectual property experts, and at least one patent application has already been filed.

