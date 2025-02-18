ARTICLE
18 February 2025

Ministry Issues Pivotal Report On Protection And Enforcement Of IP

The Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry has issued the Second International Symposium on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement (ISIPPE-2) report which aims to reinforce Kenya's commitment to combat counterfeiting and protecting intellectual property (IP) rights.

The report provides awareness and advice on best practices to strengthen IP protection and enforcement including the development of a National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This was welcomed by the chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA)'s board of directors who indicated that this collaboration along with the Anti-Counterfeit Authority Integrated Management System (AIMS), will uphold and solidify enforcement mechanisms in the country.

The release of the report signals Kenya's efforts to strengthen its IP protection framework and foster innovation for economic growth and consumer safety.

